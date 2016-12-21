Man trampled to death by his own race...

Man trampled to death by his own racehorse after he stepped out on to ...

WARNING: GRAPHIC FOOTAGE. Felix Pena believed all riders had gone past when he walked into the path of Oso Dormido at celebrations of viral sensation Rubi Ibarra Garcia A man is trampled to death by his own racehorse after stepping on to the track and being horribly mangled by the galloping beast.

