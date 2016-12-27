Man Dies at Mexican Teen's Viral Quin...

Man Dies at Mexican Teen's Viral Quinceanera Birthday Party

A man was tragically trampled to death during a horse race at a Mexican girl's 15th birthday party, which had gone viral after it was accidentally posted publicly and included a cash prize for the horse competition. Rubi Ibarra Garcia was celebrating her quinceanera, a party for girls turning 15 throughout Latin American countries, in the central Mexican state of San Luis Potosi, according to CNN .

