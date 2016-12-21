Man allegedly kills Tinder date, diss...

Man allegedly kills Tinder date, dissolves body in acid

14 hrs ago

Francia Ruth Ibarra's body was dissolved in acid after she allegedly refused to have sex with Emmanuel Delani Valdez Bocangegra. He was arrested in Mexico City.

