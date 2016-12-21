Man accused of dissolving Tinder date's body in acid

A man wanted for the murder of one of his recent Tinder flings was arrested in Mexico City after human bones were discovered in garbage bags beside caustic soda and hydrochloric acid on his apartment balcony. Attorney General Carlos Zamarripa Aguirre took to Twitter to confirm the remains found at Emmanuel Delani Valdez Bocangegra's home belonged to Francia Ruth Ibarra, who was reported missing by family in Leon, Central Mexico earlier this month.

