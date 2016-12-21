Man accused of dissolving Tinder date...

Man accused of dissolving Tinder date's body in acid

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

A man wanted for the murder of one of his recent Tinder flings was arrested in Mexico City after human bones were discovered in garbage bags beside caustic soda and hydrochloric acid on his apartment balcony. Attorney General Carlos Zamarripa Aguirre took to Twitter to confirm the remains found at Emmanuel Delani Valdez Bocangegra's home belonged to Francia Ruth Ibarra, who was reported missing by family in Leon, Central Mexico earlier this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Record number of deportations took place on Oba... 11 hr tomin cali 1
News Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b... Dec 22 L Morales 6
News Mexican immigrants' holiday trips home overshad... Dec 21 spytheweb 2
News Officials: Native dreamcatchers used in meth sm... Dec 20 Jackie of Deming 4
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec 18 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Over 10,000 Stranded Haitians Could Seek Asylum... Dec 17 lsluera61 1
News 30-foot statue from Mexico part of Texas church... Dec 13 New Resident 64
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,101 • Total comments across all topics: 277,359,191

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC