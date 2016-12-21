Hours early, New Year's revelers begin to fill Times Square

Donning oversized 2017 eyeglasses and green Statue of Liberty hats, New Year's Eve revelers began to fill Times Square on Saturday, hours before the glittering crystal ball drops in New York. Officials estimate as many as a million celebrants will eventually descend upon the Crossroads of the World, braving cold temperatures and strong winds to bring in the New Year amid heavy police protection.

