Guilty pleas in contract bribery case

Two Brownsville businessmen and four others pleaded guilty in federal court in connection with a bribery scheme dating back nearly a decade, according to a news release. Kamta Ramnarine, 69, and Daniel Perez, 69, both of Brownsville, pleaded guilty in November before U.S. District Judge Ricardo H. Hinojosa for their involvement in a scheme to bribe Mexican government officials in exchange for contracts with government-owned entities, the release states.

