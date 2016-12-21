Explosion Rips Fireworks Market Outside Mexico City; 60 Hurt

An explosion ripped through Mexico's best-known fireworks market on the northern outskirts of the capital Tuesday, injuring scores of people and sending a huge plume of charcoal-gray smoke billowing into the sky. National Civil Protection Coordinator Luis Felipe Puente told Milenio TV that 60 people were hurt but he had no immediate report of any fatalities at the open-air San Pablito Market in Tultepec, in the State of Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.