Emerging Markets-Mexican markets slip amid light trading on U.S. holiday
Dec 26 Mexico's peso and bourse slipped on Monday, in a session marked by light trading thanks to the U.S. Christmas holiday. The IPC index fell 0.57 percent to 44,989 points, dragged down by shares of airline Volaris and airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, known as OMA.
