Edinburg leads Valley in sales tax growth
Edinburg led the Valley's sales tax economy with a 4.57 percent growth rate from January to October when compared with the same timeframe last year, the Edinburg Economic Development Corporation announced last week. EEDC used the latest figures released by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts to analyze sales tax collections from across the area.
