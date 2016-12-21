'Drain the swamp' is already dead - D...

'Drain the swamp' is already dead - Donald Trump killed it

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: MacLeans

One of Donald Trump's most trusted aides is setting up a government consulting shop a block from the White House - a move that complicates the president-elect's promises to "drain the swamp" of Washington. Corey Lewandowski, Trump's first campaign manager, and former Trump adviser Barry Bennett announced Wednesday they are starting a government relations and political consulting firm called Avenue Strategies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b... Thu L Morales 6
News Mexican immigrants' holiday trips home overshad... Dec 21 spytheweb 2
News Officials: Native dreamcatchers used in meth sm... Dec 20 Jackie of Deming 4
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec 18 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Over 10,000 Stranded Haitians Could Seek Asylum... Dec 17 lsluera61 1
News 30-foot statue from Mexico part of Texas church... Dec 13 New Resident 64
News Fugitive in Grand Terrace child molestations ca... (Nov '09) Dec 11 Muneca 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,626 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,220

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC