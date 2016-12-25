Death toll rises to 36 in Mexico fire...

Death toll rises to 36 in Mexico fireworks blasts

The death toll from an explosion at Mexico's largest fireworks market rose to 36 Saturday after a woman with burns on 90 percent of her body died, hospital officials said. The fiery wave of blasts occurred earlier this week at a market in Tultepec outside Mexico City, killing at least 26 at the scene and now a total of 10 at hospitals.

Chicago, IL

