Costa Rica probes reported detection of wanted Mexico politician

Costa Rica said on Friday it was investigating whether a former Mexican state governor wanted on corruption charges had entered the country illegally. Following a report from a Mexican newspaper that the politician was in Costa Rica, Security Minister Gustavo Mata said that Javier Duarte, who governed the Gulf state of Veracruz until taking a leave of absence in October, had not been registered entering the country legally.

