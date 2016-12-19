Colima Volcano Erupts in Mexico

Colima Volcano Erupts in Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: News Max

The Colima volcano erupted three times Sunday, sending columns of ash and vapors 1.25 miles into the sky for hours in the Mexican state of Jalisco. The volcano, about 430 miles west of Mexico City, ended 10 days of "periodic exhalations" at its site, noted The Associated Press .

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b... Thu L Morales 6
News Mexican immigrants' holiday trips home overshad... Dec 21 spytheweb 2
News Officials: Native dreamcatchers used in meth sm... Dec 20 Jackie of Deming 4
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec 18 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Over 10,000 Stranded Haitians Could Seek Asylum... Dec 17 lsluera61 1
News 30-foot statue from Mexico part of Texas church... Dec 13 New Resident 64
News Fugitive in Grand Terrace child molestations ca... (Nov '09) Dec 11 Muneca 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,626 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,237

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC