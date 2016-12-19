Colima Volcano Erupts in Mexico
The Colima volcano erupted three times Sunday, sending columns of ash and vapors 1.25 miles into the sky for hours in the Mexican state of Jalisco. The volcano, about 430 miles west of Mexico City, ended 10 days of "periodic exhalations" at its site, noted The Associated Press .
