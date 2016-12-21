China a better target for Trump's economic aggression than Mexico

Over the next four years, Donald Trump's administration is very likely to lead the United States into a more aggressive economic posture toward one or more top trading partners. Attention so far has focused around two countries in particular - China, which has been the butt of Trump provocations and allegations since the beginning of the presidential campaign, and Mexico, the NAFTA member long singled out for criticism around its impact on the distribution of jobs and benefits in the US.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.