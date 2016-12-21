Child burned in Mexico fireworks explosion doing well at Shriners Galveston
GALVESTON A child severely burned in a massive fireworks explosion near Mexico City that killed at least 35 people was operated on Thursday at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston and is doing well, the chief of staff said. "He is doing great," said Dr. David Herndon, who declined to identify the child, his age, or discuss the specifics of his case during a news conference at the hospital.
