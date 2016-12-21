Cause of deadly Mexico fireworks blas...

Cause of deadly Mexico fireworks blasts still unknown

Wednesday Dec 21

Mexican investigators work to identify charred bodies left by an explosion that killed at least 31 people at its biggest fireworks market. Forensic investigators scoured the charred remains of a fireworks market outside Mexico City on Wednesday for clues to what caused a series of massive blasts that killed at least 33 people, the third fiery accident there in 11 years.

