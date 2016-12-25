Cartel Gunmen Wish Merry Christmas by...

Cartel Gunmen Wish Merry Christmas by Beheading Rival in Front of His Children

16 hrs ago Read more: Breitbart.com

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Tamaulipas - The continuing cartel violence that has taken hold of this state took a disturbing twist when cartel gunmen added a Christmas flavor by leaving the body of one of their latest beheading victims next to a banner saying "Merry Christmas." The recent murder took place when cartel gunmen stormed a house in the Esperanza neighborhood.

Chicago, IL

