Accused captors killed, injured by alleged accomplice
A shooting that left one dead, one injured, and one missing early Wednesday at a Southwest Side home was the result of hostage situation gone awry when one accused kidnapper apparently shot his accomplices and fled the scene, according to police. Ramiro S. Lopez , 22, was the one San Antonio Police officers first met with a gunshot wound to his hand at 3:52 a.m. in the 5400 block of Stonybrook Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b...
|Thu
|L Morales
|6
|Mexican immigrants' holiday trips home overshad...
|Dec 21
|spytheweb
|2
|Officials: Native dreamcatchers used in meth sm...
|Dec 20
|Jackie of Deming
|4
|Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille...
|Dec 18
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Over 10,000 Stranded Haitians Could Seek Asylum...
|Dec 17
|lsluera61
|1
|30-foot statue from Mexico part of Texas church...
|Dec 13
|New Resident
|64
|Fugitive in Grand Terrace child molestations ca... (Nov '09)
|Dec 11
|Muneca
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC