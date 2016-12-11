11 people die in vehicle pile-up in northern Mexico
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector An accident involving a passenger bus and a truck in the early hours of Thursday has left 11 people killed and nine seriously injured in the northern state of Chihuahua, according to police, Xinhua reported. A report by the federal police said that at about 4:50 am local time, the two vehicles collided head-on on the highway between the cities of Gomez Palacio and Jimenez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexico to use border security, immigration as l...
|22 hr
|Wildchild
|7
|The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad...
|Tue
|Jayhawker
|7
|'It's normal. I like them, they like me': Canad... (Apr '16)
|Tue
|Heidemarie
|3
|Record number of deportations took place on Oba...
|Dec 26
|tomin cali
|1
|Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b...
|Dec 22
|L Morales
|6
|Mexican immigrants' holiday trips home overshad...
|Dec 21
|spytheweb
|2
|Officials: Native dreamcatchers used in meth sm...
|Dec 20
|Jackie of Deming
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC