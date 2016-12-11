11 people die in vehicle pile-up in northern Mexico

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector An accident involving a passenger bus and a truck in the early hours of Thursday has left 11 people killed and nine seriously injured in the northern state of Chihuahua, according to police, Xinhua reported. A report by the federal police said that at about 4:50 am local time, the two vehicles collided head-on on the highway between the cities of Gomez Palacio and Jimenez.

