11 people die in vehicle pile-up in northern Mexico

An accident involving a passenger bus and a truck in the early hours of Thursday has left 11 people killed and nine seriously injured in the northern state of Chihuahua, according to police, Xinhua reported. A report by the federal police said that at about 4:50 am local time, the two vehicles collided head-on on the highway between the cities of Gomez Palacio and Jimenez.

