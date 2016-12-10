10 Things to Know for Wednesday

A Mexico State policeman looks through the scorched ground of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico's best-known fireworks market on the northern outskirts of the capital Tuesday, injuring scores and killing at least 9 people , according to Mexican Federal Police.

