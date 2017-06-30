Search operations for crew of Mexican...

Search operations for crew of Mexican Navy Ship underway

Monday Jun 12

Panaji , June 12 : The Indian Navy has launched a "Search and Rescue" operation to look for a lady cadet who has reportedly fallen overboard from Mexican Sail Training Ship Cuauhtemoc, at 14:00 hours yesterday in position about 560 Nm west of Goa. It has been reported that the lady cadet was not donning life saving gear when she fell overboard.

Chicago, IL

