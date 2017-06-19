Mauritius: Dispute with UK Over Chago...

Mauritius: Dispute with UK Over Chagos Archipelago Goes to International Court

The United Nations General Assembly voted on 22 June 2017 in New York that the dispute between the United Kingdom and Mauritius over disputed island territory of Chagos Archipelago be referred to the International Court of Justice . By a margin of 94 to 15 countries, delegates supported a resolution of Mauritius to seek an advisory opinion from the ICJ in The Hague on the legal status of Chagos.

