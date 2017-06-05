Indian Navy Ship with All-Woman Crew Visits Mauritius

The Indian Navy's sailing vessel INSV Tarini, with an all-woman crew, visited Port Louis harbour in Mauritius as part efforts by the two countries to ramp up maritime security cooperation. Tarini, which inducted in the Indian Navy in Feb 2017, is the sister Vessel of Indian Navy's first sailing Vessel INSV Mhadei, that has numerous accomplishments to her name.

