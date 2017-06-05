India, Mauritius sign MoU on parliame...

India, Mauritius sign MoU on parliamentary cooperation

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Nerve News

Port Louis, June 10 - India and Mauritius on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding here to institutionalise cooperation between the Parliaments of the two countries. The MoU was signed by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and National Assembly of Mauritius' Speaker Santi Bai Hanoomanjee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marriage in a Paradise Island: Mauritius - Some... (Aug '09) Jan '17 DEPORT MALBARS 106
News Navy retires frigate USS Simpson, last modern s... (Oct '15) Aug '16 DEPORT MALBARS 15
News See Mauritius in a new light on a bike ride aro... (Jan '16) May '16 MAURITIAN 28
News Irish bride strangled during Mauritius honeymoon (Jan '11) Jan '16 A PATRIOT 165
News Places to Visit in Mauritius (Jun '11) Nov '15 DEPORT MALBARS 36
News Masterchef Winner Shelina Permalloo Launches Ma... (Apr '13) Aug '15 MALBARS CACA CONT... 6
News expelled from paradise (Jun '07) Aug '15 MALBAR CACA FIXERS 308
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,861 • Total comments across all topics: 281,701,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC