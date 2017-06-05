India, Mauritius sign MoU on parliamentary cooperation
Port Louis, June 10 - India and Mauritius on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding here to institutionalise cooperation between the Parliaments of the two countries. The MoU was signed by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and National Assembly of Mauritius' Speaker Santi Bai Hanoomanjee.
