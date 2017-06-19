Africa: Mauritius Tops 2017 Global Cybersecurity Index
The Republic of Mauritius is the top ranked country in the African region on the Global Cybersecurity Index for 2017 and positions itself 6th globally. Mauritius scores particularly high in the legal and technical areas.
