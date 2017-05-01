UNESCO Merck Africa Research Summit - MARS 2017 Call for Applications

As part of 'Merck STEM Program for Women and Youth', the UNESCO Merck Africa Research Summit - MARS 2017 will be held in Mauritius with the aim to empower Women and Youth in Research under the patronage of the Head of State of The Republic of Mauritius, H.E. Ameenah Gurib Fakim. UNESCO-Merck Africa Research Summit - MARS aims to bring together researchers from across Africa to discuss the generation, sharing and dissemination of research data and to prepare for the road ahead in Africa's development as an international hub for research excellence and scientific innovation.

