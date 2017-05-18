Outotec to deliver grinding equipment for the Gruyere Gold Project in Australia
Outotec has been awarded a contract by the Amec Foster Wheeler Civmec Joint Venture for the delivery of process equipment to the greenfield Gruyere Gold project in Western Australia. The approximately EUR 14 million order has been booked in Outotec's 2017 second quarter order intake.
