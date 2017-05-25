Mauritius: The Ocean As an Alternative Green Energy
A one-day workshop focusing on the study on High Penetration Renewable energy roadmap, wave resource assessment and wave-integrated micro grid design in Mauritius was held yesterday at the Voila Hotel, Bagatelle. The Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Ivan Collendavelloo , the Minister of Ocean Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, Mr Premdut Koonjoo and the Minister of Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Yogida Sawmynaden were present at the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marriage in a Paradise Island: Mauritius - Some... (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|DEPORT MALBARS
|106
|Navy retires frigate USS Simpson, last modern s... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|DEPORT MALBARS
|15
|See Mauritius in a new light on a bike ride aro... (Jan '16)
|May '16
|MAURITIAN
|28
|Irish bride strangled during Mauritius honeymoon (Jan '11)
|Jan '16
|A PATRIOT
|165
|Places to Visit in Mauritius (Jun '11)
|Nov '15
|DEPORT MALBARS
|36
|Masterchef Winner Shelina Permalloo Launches Ma... (Apr '13)
|Aug '15
|MALBARS CACA CONT...
|6
|expelled from paradise (Jun '07)
|Aug '15
|MALBAR CACA FIXERS
|308
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC