Mauritius: The Ocean As an Alternative Green Energy

A one-day workshop focusing on the study on High Penetration Renewable energy roadmap, wave resource assessment and wave-integrated micro grid design in Mauritius was held yesterday at the Voila Hotel, Bagatelle. The Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Ivan Collendavelloo , the Minister of Ocean Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, Mr Premdut Koonjoo and the Minister of Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Yogida Sawmynaden were present at the event.

