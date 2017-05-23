Mauritius, The Most Peaceful Country In Africa In 2017 - US Think Tank
A United States think tank, Fund for Peace in its latest Fragile States Index has ranked Mauritius, an Indian Ocean island nation, as the most peaceful country in Africa. The annual report released since 2005 has Mauritius ranked the least fragile country in Africa and 148th in the world.
