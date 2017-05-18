God, nature, and the traffic doesn't ...

God, nature, and the traffic doesn't suck

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: SooToday

Members of the Laroulette family became Canadian citizens on Wednesday at a Citizenship Ceremony held at White Pines Collegiate & Vocational School. Damyen,6, Gilbert, Anne Danaelle, 7, and mom Anne all joined youngest daughter Anne-Gayle, 4, as Canadian Citizens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marriage in a Paradise Island: Mauritius - Some... (Aug '09) Jan '17 DEPORT MALBARS 106
News Navy retires frigate USS Simpson, last modern s... (Oct '15) Aug '16 DEPORT MALBARS 15
News See Mauritius in a new light on a bike ride aro... (Jan '16) May '16 MAURITIAN 28
News Irish bride strangled during Mauritius honeymoon (Jan '11) Jan '16 A PATRIOT 165
News Places to Visit in Mauritius (Jun '11) Nov '15 DEPORT MALBARS 36
News Masterchef Winner Shelina Permalloo Launches Ma... (Apr '13) Aug '15 MALBARS CACA CONT... 6
News expelled from paradise (Jun '07) Aug '15 MALBAR CACA FIXERS 308
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,907 • Total comments across all topics: 281,116,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC