God, nature, and the traffic doesn't suck

Members of the Laroulette family became Canadian citizens on Wednesday at a Citizenship Ceremony held at White Pines Collegiate & Vocational School. Damyen,6, Gilbert, Anne Danaelle, 7, and mom Anne all joined youngest daughter Anne-Gayle, 4, as Canadian Citizens.
