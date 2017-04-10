Widower offers reward to help catch k...

Widower offers reward to help catch killer of Michaela McAreavey

Tuesday Apr 4

The widower of murdered honeymooner Michaela McAreavey has offered a 50,000 euro reward for help catching his wife's killer. John McAreavey has returned to Mauritius where his new bride was strangled to make an emotional public appeal for help.

Chicago, IL

