Task force hunt Mauritius killer
On his return to the island to make a fresh appeal to help catch her killer, her widower John met with senior police officers yesterday. He said the talks with police had been "short but positive" and he had been told an 'elite task force' was working on the investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Belfast Today.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marriage in a Paradise Island: Mauritius - Some... (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|DEPORT MALBARS
|106
|Navy retires frigate USS Simpson, last modern s... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|DEPORT MALBARS
|15
|See Mauritius in a new light on a bike ride aro... (Jan '16)
|May '16
|MAURITIAN
|28
|Irish bride strangled during Mauritius honeymoon (Jan '11)
|Jan '16
|A PATRIOT
|165
|Places to Visit in Mauritius (Jun '11)
|Nov '15
|DEPORT MALBARS
|36
|Masterchef Winner Shelina Permalloo Launches Ma... (Apr '13)
|Aug '15
|MALBARS CACA CONT...
|6
|expelled from paradise (Jun '07)
|Aug '15
|MALBAR CACA FIXERS
|308
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC