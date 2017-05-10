'Michaela is never coming back but the least we can do is strive for justice' - John McAreavey speaks of his grief 'Michaela is never coming back but the least we can do is strive for justice' - John McAreavey speaks of his grief The husband of murdered Michaela McAreavey says he's feeling the best he has felt in a while as he vows to continue to fight for his late wife Michaela McAreavey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.