One&Only Resorts is pleased to announce that Mauro Governato, current General Manager of One&Only Kanuhura, Maldives, will take over the position of General Manager of the prestigious One&Only Le Saint Geran in Mauritius. Mauro Governato will start his new role at One&Only Le Saint Geran, Mauritius on November 3, 2005.

