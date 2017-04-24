Mauro Governato has been appointed Ge...

Mauro Governato has been appointed General Manager at One&Only Le Saint Geran in Mauritius, Mauri...

One&Only Resorts is pleased to announce that Mauro Governato, current General Manager of One&Only Kanuhura, Maldives, will take over the position of General Manager of the prestigious One&Only Le Saint Geran in Mauritius. Mauro Governato will start his new role at One&Only Le Saint Geran, Mauritius on November 3, 2005.

Chicago, IL

