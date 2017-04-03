Mauritius: SME Master Plan - Meeting ...

Mauritius: SME Master Plan - Meeting of First Ministerial Committee

The First Ministerial Committee to look into the implementation of the Ten Year Master Plan for the Small and Medium Enterprises was held on 07 April 2017 under the Chairmanship of the Minister of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport, Mr Nandcoomar Bodha, in Port-Louis. The aim of the Master Plan is to address the main constraints of SMEs and put forward a comprehensive strategic plan that will infuse resilience and productivity to the sector.

