Mauritius next in line in DOJ 1MDB probe?
With reports that the US Department of Justice - which is looking into the role of Goldman Sachs Group's in raising almost US$6 billion for Malaysia's 1MDB investment fund - is asking questions about money flowing through accounts linked to Tim Leissner, a surprise might be in store. That is to say, the DOJ is seriously looking into the money trail that moved in between accounts held by Tim Leissner, the husband of Kimora Lee Leissner, also known as Kimora Lee Simmons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lim Kit Siang.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marriage in a Paradise Island: Mauritius - Some... (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|DEPORT MALBARS
|106
|Navy retires frigate USS Simpson, last modern s... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|DEPORT MALBARS
|15
|See Mauritius in a new light on a bike ride aro... (Jan '16)
|May '16
|MAURITIAN
|28
|Irish bride strangled during Mauritius honeymoon (Jan '11)
|Jan '16
|A PATRIOT
|165
|Places to Visit in Mauritius (Jun '11)
|Nov '15
|DEPORT MALBARS
|36
|Masterchef Winner Shelina Permalloo Launches Ma... (Apr '13)
|Aug '15
|MALBARS CACA CONT...
|6
|expelled from paradise (Jun '07)
|Aug '15
|MALBAR CACA FIXERS
|308
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC