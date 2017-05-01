Mauritius next in line in DOJ 1MDB pr...

Mauritius next in line in DOJ 1MDB probe?

With reports that the US Department of Justice - which is looking into the role of Goldman Sachs Group's in raising almost US$6 billion for Malaysia's 1MDB investment fund - is asking questions about money flowing through accounts linked to Tim Leissner, a surprise might be in store. That is to say, the DOJ is seriously looking into the money trail that moved in between accounts held by Tim Leissner, the husband of Kimora Lee Leissner, also known as Kimora Lee Simmons.

Chicago, IL

