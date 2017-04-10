Mauritius: National Minimum Wage to Be Introduced

The National Minimum Wage proposed by the National Wage Consultative Council with the aim to providing a decent salary to workers of both the public and private sector will be introduced in January 2018. This was announced by the Chairman of the NWCC, Mr Beejaye Coomar Appanah, during a press conference yesterday at the seat of the Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and Training in Port Louis.

