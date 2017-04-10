Mauritius: Mauritius Solicited to Hos...

Mauritius: Mauritius Solicited to Host 14th World Islamic Economic Forum in 2018

Mauritius is being solicited to serve as host country for the 14th edition of the World Islamic Economic Forum in 2018 and become the first African country to accommodate such event. In this context a delegation from the WIEF headed by its Chairman, Mr Tun Musa Hitam, and former Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, this morning at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

