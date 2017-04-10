Mauritius: Mauritius Solicited to Host 14th World Islamic Economic Forum in 2018
Mauritius is being solicited to serve as host country for the 14th edition of the World Islamic Economic Forum in 2018 and become the first African country to accommodate such event. In this context a delegation from the WIEF headed by its Chairman, Mr Tun Musa Hitam, and former Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, this morning at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marriage in a Paradise Island: Mauritius - Some... (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|DEPORT MALBARS
|106
|Navy retires frigate USS Simpson, last modern s... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|DEPORT MALBARS
|15
|See Mauritius in a new light on a bike ride aro... (Jan '16)
|May '16
|MAURITIAN
|28
|Irish bride strangled during Mauritius honeymoon (Jan '11)
|Jan '16
|A PATRIOT
|165
|Places to Visit in Mauritius (Jun '11)
|Nov '15
|DEPORT MALBARS
|36
|Masterchef Winner Shelina Permalloo Launches Ma... (Apr '13)
|Aug '15
|MALBARS CACA CONT...
|6
|expelled from paradise (Jun '07)
|Aug '15
|MALBAR CACA FIXERS
|308
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC