Mauritius government launches 350 new Wi-Fi zones in 20 locations nationwide

The Mauritius government in partnership with Mauritius Telecom has announced the launch of 350 new free public Wi-Fi spaces in 20 locations across the island, writes Defi Media. The rollout is a continuation of the 'Wi-Fi Mauritius' project and significant new locations for the project include Port Louis, Riviere des Anguilles, Beau Bassin, Rose Hill, Bambous, Flacq and Mapou.

