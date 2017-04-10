Mauritius government launches 350 new...

Mauritius government launches 350 new Wi-Fi zones in 20 locations nationwide

Monday Apr 10

The Mauritius government in partnership with Mauritius Telecom has announced the launch of 350 new free public Wi-Fi spaces in 20 locations across the island, writes Defi Media. The rollout is a continuation of the 'Wi-Fi Mauritius' project and significant new locations for the project include Port Louis, Riviere des Anguilles, Beau Bassin, Rose Hill, Bambous, Flacq and Mapou.

