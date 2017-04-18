Mauritian President Says Climate Chan...

Mauritian President Says Climate Change Poses Dangers to Island Nation

Friday Apr 7 Read more: Harvard Crimson

President of the Republic of Mauritius Ameenah Gurib spoke at the Kennedy School Thursday about the growing Mauritian economy and the threat climate change poses to the island nation. Gurib detailed the country's economic growth since it gained independence from Great Britain in 1968.

Chicago, IL

