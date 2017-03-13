Vice President Visits Mauritius - Dai...

Vice President Visits Mauritius - Daily Guide Africa

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: Ghanamma.com

Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia left Ghana on Thursday, March 9, 2017 to attend the National Day Celebrations of the Republic of Mauritius, as the Special Guest. The Vice President held bilateral talks with Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, President of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister and other senior Mauritian government officials aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marriage in a Paradise Island: Mauritius - Some... (Aug '09) Jan '17 DEPORT MALBARS 106
News Navy retires frigate USS Simpson, last modern s... (Oct '15) Aug '16 DEPORT MALBARS 15
News See Mauritius in a new light on a bike ride aro... (Jan '16) May '16 MAURITIAN 28
News Irish bride strangled during Mauritius honeymoon (Jan '11) Jan '16 A PATRIOT 165
News Places to Visit in Mauritius (Jun '11) Nov '15 DEPORT MALBARS 36
News Masterchef Winner Shelina Permalloo Launches Ma... (Apr '13) Aug '15 MALBARS CACA CONT... 6
News expelled from paradise (Jun '07) Aug '15 MALBAR CACA FIXERS 308
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,197 • Total comments across all topics: 279,728,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC