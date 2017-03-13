Vice President Visits Mauritius - Daily Guide Africa

Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia left Ghana on Thursday, March 9, 2017 to attend the National Day Celebrations of the Republic of Mauritius, as the Special Guest. The Vice President held bilateral talks with Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, President of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister and other senior Mauritian government officials aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries.

