Ssekandi in Mauritius for African Economic Summit
The Vice President, who was received in Port Louis by Mauritius Attorney General Ravi Yerrigadoo, is leading Uganda's delegation to the Platform that is bringing together the continent leaders and other stakeholders in Africa's economic development. The Vice-President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi has arrived in the Mauritius capital of Port Louis where he has joined other African Heads of State and Government at the continent's first meeting of the recently formed African Economic Platform.
