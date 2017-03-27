President of Mauritius recognized by ABC for contributions to medicinal plant research

Her Excellency Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, PhD, President of the Republic of Mauritius, is the recipient of the American Botanical Council's 2016 Norman R. Farnsworth Excellence in Botanical Research Award. Gurib-Fakim, who was elected as Mauritius's first female president in 2015, leads her country as an advocate for African medicinal plants, and has made valuable contributions to the knowledge of the medicinal properties of plants growing on Mauritius and the surrounding islands in the Indian Ocean, said ABC in a release.

