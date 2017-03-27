President of Mauritius recognized by ABC for contributions to medicinal plant research
Her Excellency Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, PhD, President of the Republic of Mauritius, is the recipient of the American Botanical Council's 2016 Norman R. Farnsworth Excellence in Botanical Research Award. Gurib-Fakim, who was elected as Mauritius's first female president in 2015, leads her country as an advocate for African medicinal plants, and has made valuable contributions to the knowledge of the medicinal properties of plants growing on Mauritius and the surrounding islands in the Indian Ocean, said ABC in a release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NutraIngredients-USA.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marriage in a Paradise Island: Mauritius - Some... (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|DEPORT MALBARS
|106
|Navy retires frigate USS Simpson, last modern s... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|DEPORT MALBARS
|15
|See Mauritius in a new light on a bike ride aro... (Jan '16)
|May '16
|MAURITIAN
|28
|Irish bride strangled during Mauritius honeymoon (Jan '11)
|Jan '16
|A PATRIOT
|165
|Places to Visit in Mauritius (Jun '11)
|Nov '15
|DEPORT MALBARS
|36
|Masterchef Winner Shelina Permalloo Launches Ma... (Apr '13)
|Aug '15
|MALBARS CACA CONT...
|6
|expelled from paradise (Jun '07)
|Aug '15
|MALBAR CACA FIXERS
|308
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC