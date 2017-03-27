Mauritius: Ten-Year Master Plan to Strengthen SME Sector Released

The presentation and release of the ten year Master plan for the SME sector was held in the presence of the Minister of Business, Enterprise and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah, yesterday at the Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel in Port-Louis. The aim of the Master plan is to address the main constraints of SMEs and put forward a comprehensive strategic plan that will infuse resilience and productivity to the sector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.