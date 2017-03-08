Mauritius: China Donates 3D Printers and Scanners

Mauritius: China Donates 3D Printers ...

The People's Republic of China has donated 23 3D printers, 12 scanners and 300 printing filaments to the Government of Mauritius in view of consolidating the existing friendly relationship between the two countries in the wake of the opening of the Confucius Institute at the University of Mauritius: A gateway to China in December 2016. The equipment was handed over by the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, Mr Li Li to the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth yesterday afternoon at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

