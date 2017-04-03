Aaaaaaabig 318x200

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: New Vision

They called for the continent's uniform legislation to abolish exporting of the continent's raw natural resources without value addition The African Economic Platform meeting has ended in the Mauritius capital of Port Louis with a resolution by African leaders to focus efforts of avenues aimed at mobilizing resources to make the continent self-reliant. Leaders also asked the African Union to transform its system into a more dynamic and result oriented mechanism to facilitate the implementation of the Union agreed projects to concretise the continent's development agenda.

