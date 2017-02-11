Tusker FC held to a draw in 1st CAF champions league fixture

Sportpesa premier league champions Tusker Fc, were held to a one all draw by visitors AS Port Louis 2000 of Mauritius in the preliminary round, first leg match of the Africa Champions league played Saturday at the Moi International Sports center Kasarani. The brewers were leading 1-0 by the end of the first half, but the visitors were rejuvenated in the second half and managed to level the score line.

