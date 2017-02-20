Mauritius: Science, Technology and In...

Mauritius: Science, Technology and Innovation Cannot Be Dissociated...

Tuesday Feb 7

Science, Technology, Innovation and Research cannot, in whatsoever manner, be dissociated from the concepts of green economies, green societies and sustainable development, said the President of the Republic, Dr Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, this morning at Le Sirius, Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel, in Port Louis. The President was delivering a keynote address on the theme 'Transitioning from green economies to greener societies through Science' at the launching ceremony of a two-day seminar on Horizon 2020 and Erasmus+.

Chicago, IL

