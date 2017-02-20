Mauritius: Science, Technology and Innovation Cannot Be Dissociated...

Science, Technology, Innovation and Research cannot, in whatsoever manner, be dissociated from the concepts of green economies, green societies and sustainable development, said the President of the Republic, Dr Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, this morning at Le Sirius, Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel, in Port Louis. The President was delivering a keynote address on the theme 'Transitioning from green economies to greener societies through Science' at the launching ceremony of a two-day seminar on Horizon 2020 and Erasmus+.

