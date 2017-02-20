Mauritius: Construction of New Airport Access Road Progressing Satisfactorily
Works regarding the construction of a new access road to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport are progressing satisfactorily. The project is expected to be completed on time and within the estimated budget, and abiding to the three principles governing major construction works namely no delays, no cost variations and high quality of work.
