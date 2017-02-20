Mauritius: Construction of New Airpor...

Mauritius: Construction of New Airport Access Road Progressing Satisfactorily

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: AllAfrica.com

Works regarding the construction of a new access road to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport are progressing satisfactorily. The project is expected to be completed on time and within the estimated budget, and abiding to the three principles governing major construction works namely no delays, no cost variations and high quality of work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marriage in a Paradise Island: Mauritius - Some... (Aug '09) Jan 23 DEPORT MALBARS 106
News Navy retires frigate USS Simpson, last modern s... (Oct '15) Aug '16 DEPORT MALBARS 15
News See Mauritius in a new light on a bike ride aro... (Jan '16) May '16 MAURITIAN 28
News Irish bride strangled during Mauritius honeymoon (Jan '11) Jan '16 A PATRIOT 165
News Places to Visit in Mauritius (Jun '11) Nov '15 DEPORT MALBARS 36
News Masterchef Winner Shelina Permalloo Launches Ma... (Apr '13) Aug '15 MALBARS CACA CONT... 6
News expelled from paradise (Jun '07) Aug '15 MALBAR CACA FIXERS 308
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,210 • Total comments across all topics: 278,731,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC