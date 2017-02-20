Biolabex's Mauritius R&D lab open for business
Biolabex has opened a manufacturing and R&D laboratory at BioPark Mauritius, a biohub in Vacoas-Phoenix south of the capital Port Louis. The 500 sqm facility houses capacity for analytical and manufacturing services, formulation development and regulatory consulting to the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmetics sectors.
