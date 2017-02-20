Biolabex's Mauritius R&D lab open for...

Biolabex's Mauritius R&D lab open for business

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: In-PharmaTechnologist.com

Biolabex has opened a manufacturing and R&D laboratory at BioPark Mauritius, a biohub in Vacoas-Phoenix south of the capital Port Louis. The 500 sqm facility houses capacity for analytical and manufacturing services, formulation development and regulatory consulting to the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmetics sectors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at In-PharmaTechnologist.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marriage in a Paradise Island: Mauritius - Some... (Aug '09) Jan '17 DEPORT MALBARS 106
News Navy retires frigate USS Simpson, last modern s... (Oct '15) Aug '16 DEPORT MALBARS 15
News See Mauritius in a new light on a bike ride aro... (Jan '16) May '16 MAURITIAN 28
News Irish bride strangled during Mauritius honeymoon (Jan '11) Jan '16 A PATRIOT 165
News Places to Visit in Mauritius (Jun '11) Nov '15 DEPORT MALBARS 36
News Masterchef Winner Shelina Permalloo Launches Ma... (Apr '13) Aug '15 MALBARS CACA CONT... 6
News expelled from paradise (Jun '07) Aug '15 MALBAR CACA FIXERS 308
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,239 • Total comments across all topics: 279,374,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC